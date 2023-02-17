Car data mapped Alex Murdaugh’s movements the night of the murders. What it shows

Grace Beahm Alford/AP
37
Bristow Marchant
·2 min read

Jurors on Friday got a much clearer picture of Alex Murdaugh’s movements the night his wife and son were murdered.

S.C. Law Enforcement Division agent Peter Rudofski led jurors through data from Murdaugh’s car that recorded his movements and speeds on June 7, 2021, including around the times his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, were shot and killed by the dog kennels at the family’s rural Colleton County home.

Prosecutors and investigators only received the data last Saturday from General Motors, the manufacturers of Murdaugh’s Chevrolet Suburban.

Rudofski laid out Murdaugh’s trip earlier June 7, 2021, to and from the house, called Moselle, and Murdaugh’s law firm in Hampton, showing his average speed was around 37 miles per hour. He arrived home around 6:42 p.m.

Murdaugh left for his mother’s house at 9:07 p.m., less than 20 minutes after prosecutors estimated the murders occurred. He passed the spot where Maggie’s phone was later found, the prosecutors noted, then accelerated to an average of 52 miles per hour on the 15-minute drive to Almeda, hitting highs of 74 miles per hour.

Murdaugh arrived at his mother’s house at 9:22 p.m., then started his car again at 9:43 p.m., but prosecutors noted he idled at the home for more than a minute. He arrived back at the house at Moselle at 10 p.m., reaching a maximum speed of 80 miles per hour on the way back.

Libby Murdaugh’s caretaker saw Alex night of murders for ’20 minutes’, but he said ‘30 to 40’

Rudofski notes that as a law enforcement officer, he has driven with sirens through the area before, and would not recommend driving at such high speeds.

“You have deer that will run out in front of you,” he said.

Once back at Moselle, Murdaugh then can be tracked driving to the kennels at 10:05 p.m., driving at about 28 mph and arriving in under a minute, where he says he found his wife and son murdered.

6:24:18 p.m. — Alex Murdaugh leaves his Hampton law firm

6:42:54 p.m. — Murdaugh arrives at family’s property, Moselle

9:07:06 p.m. — Murdaugh leaves Moselle for his mother’s home at Almeda

9:22:39 p.m. — Murdaugh arrives at Almeda

9:43:18 p.m. — Murdaugh leaves Almeda

10:00:00 p.m. — Murdaugh arrives back to Moselle’s main house

10:05:06 p.m. — Murdaugh leaves Moselle house to the estate’s kennels

10:05:57 p.m. — Murdaugh arrives at kennels to discover Paul, Maggie Murdaugh’s bodies

Colleton and Hampton County 911 dispatchers testified Murdaugh called 911 at about 10:06 p.m.

Island Packet reporter Blake Douglas contributed.

This is a developing story. It may be updated.

Recommended Stories

  • Prosecution, defense get wins with Alex Murdaugh lead agent

    The lead agent investigating the deaths of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's wife and son zeroed in on inconsistencies in his actions the night of the killings, according to a videotaped interview two months after the crime played Wednesday at Murdaugh's double murder trial. The interview led to Murdaugh becoming the main suspect in the shooting deaths and ended with state Law Enforcement Division agent David Owen asking point-blank if Murdaugh killed his wife and son and a stunned Murdaugh saying he didn't. Owen's testimony Wednesday also opened the door to cross-examination, where Owen acknowledged he told the grand jury that indicted Murdaugh on two murder charges last summer incorrect information about blood stains on Murdaugh's T-shirt and that several shotguns in the house were loaded with two different sizes of pellets like the killing weapon, which hasn't been found.

  • Housekeeper Testifies About Clothes In Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial

    Disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh vehemently denies killing his wife and son. Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22, were shot to death near dog kennels at the family’s South Carolina hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. Alex Murdaugh says he was visiting his mother on the night of the murders and claims he discovered Paul and Maggie’s bodies when he returned to the Colleton County property later that evening. Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial began on January 31, 2023. On February 10, the Murdaugh’s housekeeper Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson testified that the clothes and shoes he was wearing before the murders, a blue shirt, khaki pants, and loafers, were different from what she saw him wearing after the murders. “This case could be won for the defense in 30 seconds if either Alex Murdaugh wears that shirt to court or his attorney puts it into evidence,” says Court TV reporter Vinnie Politan who has been covering the trial. “Just bring the shirt in, and then the jury knows you didn’t change your clothes because they were covered with blood.” Authorities say the weapons used to shoot his wife and son have not been recovered. Hear more about it on Thursday’s episode of Dr. Phil, “Murdaugh Murders: What The Housekeeper Saw.” Check your local listing for airtimes. WATCH: Murdaugh Murders: Reporter Retraces Accused Killer’s Steps TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Are you involved in a story making headlines?

  • Agent: Alex Murdaugh wanted to die after wife, son killed

    Alex Murdaugh and a friend spent just minutes planning a failed attempt to fatally shoot the lawyer on a lonely South Carolina roadside so his son could collect a multimillion-dollar life insurance policy, months after his wife and other son were shot to death, according to testimony Thursday in his double murder trial. What in court is referred to as the “roadside shooting" is just the latest trial-in-a-trial in the murder proceedings against Murdaugh in the deaths of his wife Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and their 22-year-old son Paul Murdaugh. Alex Murdaugh, 54, faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted of murder.

  • ‘Decisive action’: Florida woman, 67, shoots, kills armed man inside her home

    Deputies said a 67-year-old Florida woman grabbed her gun when she heard her front-door handle jiggle around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

  • Judge orders hotel to release video in lawsuit involving Michael Irvin's alleged misconduct

    Michael Irvin sued Marriott International Inc. and is seeking $100 million in damages after a female employee accused him of misconduct on Feb. 5.

  • Fact check: Video shows Kennedy questioning FBI director, not exposing Ocasio-Cortez 'shady activities'

    A video shows Sen. John Kennedy and Sen. Marsha Blackburn speaking on the Senate floor. Neither mention Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

  • Nikki Haley Supporter Stuns Jordan Klepper With Reason For Dumping Donald Trump

    “I told you you wouldn’t have guessed it,” the Haley fan told the "Daily Show" correspondent.

  • Jillian Michaels Convinced 8 Friends to Stop Taking 'Dangerous' Ozempic Because of Rebound Effect

    "Do your homework on it — the results are not lasting," the fitness trainer tells PEOPLE about using type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic for weight loss

  • AP Explains: Haley launches 2024 campaign

    Republican Nikki Haley has kicked off her 2024 presidential campaign. She's highlighting her biography while trying to sidestep the looming presence of her onetime boss, former President Donald Trump.

  • Alex Murdaugh Allegedly Told Sister-In-Law That His Wife Didn’t ‘Suffer’ During Her Death

    Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh allegedly reassured his sister-in-law that Maggie Murdaugh didn’t suffer before her death, though he denies killing her. Maggie suffered multiple gunshot wounds alongside her youngest son Paul when both were gunned down on the family’s Colleton County hunting compound on June 7, 2021. Maggie’s sister, Marian Proctor, testified Tuesday that when she first saw Alex after the murders, she asked her brother-in-law whether Maggie “suffered” before her death, according

  • White House explains why it turned down disaster relief for Ohio

    The White House said it turned down Ohio's request for disaster relief this week because the Federal Emergency Management Agency isn't best suited to deal with the crisis.

  • Toddler runs to her firefighter dad in adorable moment

    In his nearly 20-year career with the Glendale, Arizona, fire department, Capt. Dave Colson said he has only responded twice to a call on his own street. One of those moments was last week, when Colson led a team responding to a natural gas leak on the street where he lives with his wife and their four children. Colson, a member of the department's hazardous materials team, said that after he and his colleagues handled the leak, which turned out to be minor, he saw that his wife and children had been watching it all unfold.

  • Judge rules PGA Tour can depose Saudi backers of LIV Golf

    A federal judge has ruled the head of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the financial backer of LIV Golf, must sit for depositions and produce documents in LIV Golf's antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. Lawyers for the Public Investment Fund and its governor, Yasir al-Rumayyan, had sought to quash subpoenas claiming sovereign immunity.

  • 5 former Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols's death plead not guilty

    In their first court appearance, the officers pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the death of Tyre Nichols — the 29-year-old Black man who died after being brutally beaten during a traffic stop last month.

  • For the First Time, Genetically Modified Trees Have Been Planted in a U.S. Forest

    On Monday, in a low-lying tract of southern Georgia’s pine belt, a half-dozen workers planted row upon row of twig-like poplar trees. These weren’t just any trees, though: Some of the seedlings being nestled into the soggy soil had been genetically engineered to grow wood at turbocharged rates while slurping up carbon dioxide from the air. The poplars may be the first genetically modified trees planted in the United States outside of a research trial or a commercial fruit orchard. Just as the in

  • Haley kicks off her GOP campaign for White House

    Republican Nikki Haley launches her 2024 presidential campaign, betting that her boundary-breaking career as a woman and person of color can overcome entrenched support for her onetime boss, former President Donald Trump. (Feb. 15)

  • Moms react to Massachusetts mother charged with killing her 3 kids: 'It scared a lot of us'

    "It really got me thinking about my own mental health and things that I had struggled with since having kids," Dickt told ABC News. The Massachusetts mom, Lindsay Clancy, appeared in court last week via Zoom from her hospital bed to face charges that she strangled her three young children to death.

  • Day 20 live updates: GPS data reveals timeline of Alex Murdaugh’s whereabouts day of murders

    SLED agent Ryan Kelly, who investigated the Labor Day weekend shooting of disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh, is back on the stand Friday morning. He is under cross-examination by defense attorney Dick Harpootlian.

  • Dramatic new interview footage revealed in Murdaugh trial

    Prosecutors in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh revealed a video during a police interrogation where Murdaugh realized he is the only suspect in his wife and son’s murder. NBC’s Catie Beck has the latest details on the trial.

  • Turkey earthquake: 2 men rescued from rubble 261 hours later, official says

    Nearly 11 days after a massive earthquake and powerful aftershocks rocked southeastern Turkey, two men trapped beneath the rubble have been rescued as the odds of finding survivors diminish by the hour. Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca posted about the rescues on Twitter, saying both men were pulled alive from the ruins of a collapsed building in hard-hit Hatay province on Thursday evening, 261 hours after the quake. Mustafa Avci, 33, was rescued first, according to Koca.