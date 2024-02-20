Car dealership GM pistol-whipped, held at gunpoint for hours in Cobb

The general manager of a family-owned car dealership said a man pretending to be a customer pistol-whipped and robbed him.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at the Mi Carro dealership in Smyrna, where Sony Santana said he was held at gunpoint for nearly two hours and thought he was going to die.

Santana said the whole thing was like something out of a movie.

“I’m feeling devastated. Horrified,” Santana said. “I was thinking this is going to be it for me. I began thinking about my family.”

The manager describes the terrifying encounter, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.