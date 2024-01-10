Car dealership owner shoots, kills angry customer in self defense, Oklahoma cops say

A man was shot and killed inside an Oklahoma car dealership, but no charges were filed, police said.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said the Monday, Jan. 8, shooting at 29th St. Motors was done in self-defense.

Officers found the 55-year-old victim, identified as Marvin Thomas, shot and killed when they arrived at the business, police said. An investigation revealed Thomas was in an “altercation” with a person inside the dealership.

That person was the business owner, according to KOKH and KWTV. The owner shot Thomas when the customer began swinging a knife, police said.

Police said the owner was not arrested.

The initial argument was “over some business dealings of some sort,” Sgt. Dillon Quirk told KOCO.

“Currently, it appears this is a case of self-defense but will be presented to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office,” police said.

It’s the second incident in recent months that required a police presence at the business. In November, a customer was arrested after threatening someone at the dealership, KOCO reported.

