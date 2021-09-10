Car dealerships in West Point, Tupelo hit with vehicle thefts

Sep. 9—TUPELO — At least nine trucks and SUVs have been stolen from car dealerships in Tupelo and West Point in the last week.

Cannon Auto on Highway 45 North in West Point reported six full-size pickups and a full-size SUV stolen Sept. 6. Two days earlier, thieves stole two full-size SUVs from Dossett Big 4 on South Gloster Street in Tupelo. And on Aug. 30, thieves attempted to steal the rims off two full-size pickups at Frankie Blackmon Chevrolet on South Gloster Street in Tupelo.

In each of the cases, the thefts or attempted thefts involved Chevrolet or GMC vehicles. None of the stolen vehicles was more than three years old.

Dossett Big 4 is offering a $20,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects as well as the recovery of the black 2019 GMC Yukon Denali and the back 2020 GMC Yukon XL. Security camera footage shows the vehicles being stolen just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 6.

West Police police responded to a burglary at Cannon Motors at 1 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 6. The suspects entered the building and took the keys and/or key fobs for a white 2021 GMC Yukon, four Chevy Silverado crew cab pickups, and two GMC Sierra crew cab four-wheel drive pickups.

Most of the vehicles did not have license plates. The thieves also stole at least three tags off vehicles at the dealership for repair work. Assorted tools, including impact drivers were also stolen from the service department.

West Point police released an image of one suspect taken from a convenience store security system.

On Monday, Aug. 30, employees of Dwayne Blackmon Chevrolet arrived at work to find a 2007 Silverado on jack stands that did not belong to the dealership. All the lug nuts were removed, but the wheels were still there. Several lug nuts were missing from the 2009 Chevy Silverado parked next to it, as well. Security cameras showed a dark pickup pulling between the two trucks at 11:30 p.m. It left two hours later but returned to the same spot after 4 a.m. and left about 40 minutes later.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491, the West Point Police Department at (662) 494-1244, Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.

