Car Doctor: Is it necessary to replace the air filter for 2018 Santa Fe every six months?

Q: Every time I bring my 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe in for an oil change they sell me an air filter. Is this needed every six months? If so, can I do it myself?

A: Engine air filters typically can last two to three years before they need replacement. The exception would be if you drive on very dusty roads or even in high pollen areas.

The Hyundai Santa-Fe has one of the easiest air filters to change. The air filter housing is out in the open and the filter slides out easily. Check the filter at each oil change and replace it when it is dirty.

Q: Can my wheel — that got all banged up from hitting a curb — really be repaired? Can I do it myself?

A: Wheel repair is very common these days, but it depends on the amount of damage. Appearance issues from bumping a curb are generally easily repaired.

More extensive damage such as bent wheels and cracks need to be evaluated on an individual basis.

You can certainly repair minor damage yourself and repaint the wheel and even fill in chips with epoxy. Just like any painting project, preparation is the key to a good result.

Q: I have a 2010 Honda Accord Sedan. The TPMS light intermittently comes on solid for days at a time. Not the low-pressure indicator; we know how to add air. This is a problem because when this light is on, your ability to come out of traction control/VSA is disabled. Getting out of snow is a dangerous problem when the system is disabled.

This is now my 18-year-old’s car, and, honestly, it adds a degree of worry on wintery nights.

I’ve been to four mechanics, including a tire center, two independent shops and a dealership. Their remedy has been to “reset the TPMS.” They say the in-tire TPMS indicates that it's being charged and is connected/transmitting.

This has been a frustrating problem, because it does not leave error code tracks and keeps occurring. Should we proactively replace the on-car TPMS, or should we red-flag the car and not operate it in winter weather? This is a good car that we have maintained properly. Any thoughts?

A: There are several possibilities, although the most common issue is that the wheel sensors are nearing the end of their useful life. Typically, the type of wheel sensor in your car that electronically transmits the tire pressure to the computer has about a 10-year life.

The most economical time to replace these sensors is when you are replacing the tires. There are also some good-quality and cost-effective replacements that can be an alternative to the factory part.

Regarding parking the car for the winter, TPMS and stability control are safety systems, and that is a personal decision. These systems are helpful to a new driver, although when you were his age, your car did not have these systems.

Q: Recently I saw a picture on Facebook of a truck for sale, and the window sticker had a $499 charge for lifetime nitrogen fill in the tires. The sticker also had a $10,000 market adjustment. Are these real numbers? Is nitrogen worth the money?

A: In these odd times, with semiconductor shortages and supply chain issues, there is a shortage of new (and used) cars.

Due to this, some dealers are marking up cars. As long as consumers are willing to pay the price, the market will determine the actual price of the vehicle.

Regarding nitrogen, since regular air is 78% nitrogen and it is free, I would never pay for a nitrogen tire package.

AAA's Car Doctor, John Paul

John Paul is the AAA Northeast Car Doctor. He has more than 40 years of experience in the automobile industry and is an ASE-Certified Master Technician. Write to John Paul, The Car Doctor, at 110 Royal Little Drive, Providence, RI 02904. Or email jpaul@aaanortheast.com and put “Car Doctor” in the subject field. Follow him on Twitter @johnfpaul or on Facebook.

