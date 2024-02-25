Car drives into Beaver Pond in Lowman, woman taken in handcuffs

LOWMAN, N.Y. (WETM) — A car drove into a pond off of Breesport North Chemung Road on Sunday afternoon.

According to the New York State Police, a 2004 Toyota Camry was traveling northwest down Breesport North Chemung Road when it exited the roadway into Beaver Pond on Feb. 25 at about 3 p.m. One woman was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

An 18 New Reporter at the scene could see the vehicle being towed out of the pond at about 3:30 p.m. Our reporter also saw a woman being handcuffed by a state trooper and taken to a New York State Police car by the trooper and two sheriff’s deputies.

The New York State Police Department, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, and the Breesport Fire Department responded to the scene.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

