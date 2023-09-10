Car drives through Israeli protesters in Tel Aviv

STORY: WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT.

Videos showed different angles of the driver getting into a black Mazda car and speeding towards a group of protesters, some of whom fell to the ground.

A police statement said the driver was detained for questioning. Israeli media reports said he was later released after police found his claim reliable, that the ramming was unintentional.

One woman was lightly wounded and taken to hospital, according to Israel's ambulance services.

Tens of thousands of Israelis protested in cities across the country on Saturday, ahead of a key decision by the Supreme Court over legislation passed by the coalition which stripped the court of some of its oversight powers.

The overhaul plans have sparked weekly nationwide protests but the latest demonstrations held special significance as they came before the Supreme Court convenes its entire 15-judge bench, for the first time in Israeli history, on Sept. 12 to hear an appeal against the amendment.