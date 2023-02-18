Car drives through at least four towns with blown tires

Feb. 18—A Bow woman was arrested following a police chase Friday night that went from Windham to Candia, most of it in a car that's tires had been spiked, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The chase ended when Jillian Morrone, 28, was chased down by troopers after she exited her BMW and tried to flee on foot, state police said. She faces charges of reckless conduct, disobeying a police officer and resisting arrest.

According to state police, Windham police contacted them about 11:20 p.m. Friday about their attempts to pull over the BMW, whose driver refused to stop. The vehicle was successfully spiked, but traveled north on Interstate 93, where troopers resumed the pursuit.

The car exited on Route 28 in Londonderry and continued on Route 28A through Manchester, Route 3 in Hooksett and Route 27 into Candia.

The car came to a stop on private property.

The car then took off at a high rate of speed through the yard. The car crashed a short time later attempting a U-turn on Route 27.

Police sad Morrone will be held at Rockingham County jail pending an arraignment. Local police agencies will also bring charges related to the pursuit, police said.