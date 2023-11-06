Car drives into Naperville Apple Store early Monday morning, police investigating

A car drove into the downtown Naperville Apple Store early Monday morning, taking down the retailer’s glass front doors.

A criminal investigation of the incident is underway, according to Naperville police officers at the scene.

Neither authorities nor Apple employees standing outside the 120 W. Jefferson Ave. store Monday could say whether any merchandise was taken. The store’s security shutters appeared partially open as police responded to the incident.

Apple could not immediately be reached for comment.

A police officer, who did not identify himself, said a car drove “straight through the parking lot” across the street from the downtown Naperville Apple Store before crashing into the retailer.

Apple’s Naperville location has been the target of several robberies, thefts and burglaries since 2010, according to published reports.

tkenny@chicagotribune.com