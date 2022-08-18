Police seek to suspend license of motorist who drove SUV inside South Shore Plaza

In a sight you certainly don’t see every day, a car drove inside the South Shore Plaza on Thursday morning, leaving customers scratching their heads.

Officers responding to the busy mall for a report of vehicle that had driven inside the building around 11:45 a.m. found a white Lincoln MKX stopped on the second floor, according to the Braintree Police Department.

The driver, who was seated in the SUV when officers arrived, had stopped the vehicle on her own, police said. She was evaluated at the scene by a mental health clinician and then taken to a local hospital for additional evaluation.

Video taken by bystanders showed the SUV driving in the middle of the walkway outside G&D Customs, which is about six stores from the closest entrance.

Police say the driver entered the mall from the south garage via a pedestrian bridge.

In a statement, the department wrote, “The mall sensor doors opened, allowing the vehicle to travel inside. The driver slowly entered the mall and took a left, where they traveled about 60 yards down the main corridor on the second level.”

There was minor damage reported to the vehicle and a planter was knocked over. There were no reported injuries.

Police have requested an immediate threat license suspension form the Registry of Motor Vehicles. No charges have been filed at this time.

An investigation remains ongoing.

