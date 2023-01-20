Car drove into barricade outside Bankman-Fried's home, lawyers say

FILE PHOTO: Bankman-Fried attends a hearing on FTX fraud case in New York City
Luc Cohen
·2 min read

(Removes extraneous apostrophe after billionaire in paragraph 2)

By Luc Cohen

NEW YORK (Reuters) -A car drove into a metal barricade outside Sam Bankman-Fried's home in California, his lawyers said on Thursday, in a recent incident they said underscores the security risks faced by the FTX founder and those ensuring his return to court.

In a filing in Manhattan federal court, lawyers for the 30-year-old onetime billionaire said three men got out of the car and told a security officer guarding the Palo Alto home, "You won't be able to keep us out." The men, who have not been identified, then got back in the car and drove away.

Bankman-Fried, arrested last month on fraud and conspiracy charges related to the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange, is under house arrest at his parents' home until his Oct. 2 trial. Prosecutors say he stole billions of dollars of FTX customer funds to plug losses at his hedge fund.

He has pleaded not guilty.

The lawyers, Mark Cohen and Christian Everdell, did not specify when the incident took place, describing it only as recent.

The lawyers brought up the incident in response to a push by major media outlets, including Reuters, to make public the names of two people who helped guarantee Bankman-Fried's bond alongside his parents, both Stanford Law School professors who put up their house as collateral for the $250 million bond.

The news organizations argued last week that the right of the public to know the two sureties' identities outweighed their privacy and safety rights. Bankman-Fried's lawyers said the media groups "assign far too much weight to the presumption of access" and ignored the safety of the guarantors.

"Given the notoriety of this case and the extraordinary media attention it is receiving, it is reasonable to assume that the non-parent sureties will face significant privacy and safety concerns if their identities are disclosed," Cohen and Everdell wrote in their letter to U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan.

Prosecutors took no position on whether to disclose the sureties' identities or not, Bankman-Fried's lawyers wrote in the filing. A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan declined to comment.

Prosecutors interviewed and approved the two individuals on Jan. 4, Cohen and Everdell wrote. They proposed that the two additional sureties post bonds of $500,000 and $200,000, respectively. The sum represents the amount they will be liable to pay if Bankman-Fried does not show up in court.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by William Mallard, Robert Birsel)

Recommended Stories

  • FTX: Bankman-Fried Attacks Those Who Have to Clean Up His Mess

    The disgraced founder of the cryptocurrency exchange continues to claim that the American subsidiary was solvent at the time of the bankruptcy filing.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Insists Bankruptcy Team Is Wrong About FTX US Insolvency

    The FTX founder and former CEO claims the restructuring team's own documents prove that FTX US is "fully solvent."

  • As Netflix co-founder pulls back, can CEOs preserve the 'Netflix Way?'

    In his book "No Rules Rules", Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings described a moment in 2001 when venture capital had dried up, forcing the company to lay off staff and retain only the highest performers. Hastings was surprised to find both morale and performance improved. "This was my road to Damascus experience, a turning point in my understanding of the role of talent density in organizations," Hastings wrote.

  • Bill Ackman keeps finding reasons not to condemn disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried for fraud. Here's why, in the billionaire's 8 top quotes.

    Bill Ackman has doubled down on urging people not to rush to judgement on FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. Here's what the billionaire investor's got to say.

  • New FTX chief says bankrupt crypto exchange could restart - WSJ

    Ray, who took over the reins in November, has set up a task force to explore restarting FTX.com, the company's main international exchange, he said in an interview with the WSJ. The CEO also told the Journal that he would look into whether reviving FTX's international exchange would recover more value for the company's customers than his team could get from simply liquidating assets or selling the platform.

  • Bankrupt FTX May Make a Comeback

    John Ray, the new CEO in charge of restructuring FTX, does not rule out reviving the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Prosecutors charge KC man in police-involved Westport shooting with 5 injured, 1 dead

    The 21-year-old is accused of firing a gunshot that set off a chain of events resulting in six people being wounded, including 24-year-old Cardell Crawford, who died of his injuries.

  • Hasek assists Sabres in honoring goalie Ryan Miller

    Ryan Miller grew up idolizing goalie Dominik Hasek, and upon signing with the Buffalo Sabres in 2002, fantasized of one day having his name and number hang from the arena rafters. Not only did Miller's dream become reality on Thursday night, he was wowed by having Hasek appear by video from his home in the Czech Republic to welcome him into the exclusive club with the Sabres. In taking over as Buffalo's starting goalie in 2005, four years after Hasek was traded to Detroit, Miller established himself as one of the franchise's best over 10-plus seasons with the team.

  • UC Davis fires professor accused of sexually assaulting high school student in 2010

    University officials on Thursday announced the results of the Title IX Office investigation.

  • ‘Avatar’ ticket sales better than expected, says AMC CEO Adam Aron

    ‘So much for the doomsayers doubting the enduring appeal of movie theatres,’ AMC head Adam Aron tweets.

  • Brazil's BTG gets court decision reversing part of Americanas' protection from creditors

    Brazilian bank BTG Pactual obtained a court decision on Wednesday overturning part of Americanas SA's protection from creditors, according to court documents seen by Reuters, in a move the retailer says "harms its viability". The decision of appeal judge Flavio Horta Fernandes reversed a previous order that BTG Pactual return money it received from the company's accounts with the bank to pay for a credit line. BTG confirmed the decision in a securities filing, but did not give details.

  • Chemicals for possible fentanyl production seized in Arizona

    U.S. agents in southern Arizona said Thursday they seized up to 440 pounds (about 200 kilograms) of what they suspect is a precursor chemical often used to manufacture the dangerous drug fentanyl, a chilling sign that producers may be moving to manufacture the deadly synthetic opioid on American soil. The powdered chemical was being transported by agents Thursday morning from a residence and warehouse in Tucson, where it had been sent in recent months in a series of suspicious packages from China that did not identify their contents, said Leo Lamas, the deputy special agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigations in Tucson. “If criminal entrepreneurs start producing fentanyl here, it could become a frightening situation for the United States," said Mike Vigil, former head of international operations for the Drug Enforcement Administration.

  • Should You Sell Meta Platforms (META) Now?

    Polen Capital, an investment management company, released its “Polen Focus Growth Strategy” fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund returned -0.28% net in the fourth quarter compared to a 2.20% return for the Russell 1000 Growth Index and a 7.41% return for the S&P 500 Index. In 2022, […]

  • Woman shoots parents and uses chainsaw to dismember their bodies, PA officials say

    “Reid and Miriam were found in different stages of dismemberment,” the district attorney said.

  • FTX execs gave campaign cash to 37% of Congress, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, report says

    Sam Bankman-Fried and other execs of the bankrupt crypto exchange gave cash to 196 lawmakers, and now many of them are trying to get rid of it.

  • Deadly stampede could affect Iraq's World Cup hopes

    Iraq won the Gulf Cup for the first time since 1988 with a 3-2 victory over Oman on Thursday but the triumph was marred by a deadly stampede outside the Basra International Stadium. The disaster could have repercussions for the country’s 2026 World Cup hopes. It was a blow for organizers of the first international soccer tournament hosted in Iraq since 1979 as the bigger prize of hosting 2026 World Cup qualifiers seemed to be within reach.

  • Bibi’s Rogue Minister Threatens to Plunge Israel Into Chaos

    AMIR LEVY/GettyIsrael skid into constitutional limbo on Thursday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declined for a second day to fire a top minister and key ally that Israel’s supreme court barred from holding high office.On Wednesday, the Israeli Supreme Court ruled that Aryeh Deri, who is serving as Interior Minister and Minister of Health, was unfit to fulfill a ministerial role due to accumulated moral turpitude.Deri “is a person who in his life has been convicted three times of offenses,

  • Former FTX U.S. CEO Sam Bankman-Fried rejects liquidators’ claim of recovered assets

    Founder and former chief executive of FTX U.S., Sam Bankman-Fried, has rejected claims by the company’s current leadership made in a presentation on Tuesday that the team has only recovered US$181 million worth of funds from the exchange.

  • Poland and Lithuania will insist on security guarantees for Ukraine, Poland’s Duda says

    Poland and Lithuania will push for security guarantees for Ukraine at the July 2023 NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Polish President Andrzej Duda told journalists at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos on Jan. 19.

  • 'Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard reacts to Millie Bobby Brown calling him a 'lousy kisser': 'I was 12'

    Finn Wolfhard said that he was ultimately "fine" with his "Stranger Things" costar Millie Bobby Brown calling him a "lousy kisser."