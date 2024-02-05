Car falls 250 feet off cliff along SR88
At least one person had to be rescued after a car rolled 250 feet off of a cliff along SR88 near Lost Dutchman State Park Monday.
At least one person had to be rescued after a car rolled 250 feet off of a cliff along SR88 near Lost Dutchman State Park Monday.
Looking for a Valentine's gift for the car lover in your life? Here are a handful of gift ideas for car lovers (and their cars) to point you in the right direction.
'I can actually find everything I need at a glance,' shared one fan.
The Iowa star is on a heater as of late, and it could mean she'll break the all-time scoring record on the day of the Super Bowl.
Jones has spent her entire seven-year career with the Sun, while Bonner is a 15-year veteran.
Commercial EV startup Arrival's business continues to unravel. Arrival announced Monday in a regulatory filing that its UK division is entering administration, the country's version of bankruptcy. The troubled company, which went public in 2021 via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, said it's looking to sell its UK assets and intellectual property in order to pay back the lenders that helped it stay afloat.
Parisians voted to triple parking rates for cars considered heavy, bulky, and polluting. The measure will come into effect on September 1, 2024.
Houston is among a number of teams navigating the changing trade landscape.
The Royals have signed shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. to the largest contract in franchise history.
Rivian will reveal the R2 on March 7. The company confirmed on Monday that customers should “get ready to meet R2 on March 7th.” Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe previously said the next-generation platform would be smaller and cheaper than the R1.
Reliance Industries-spin off Jio Financial Services said Monday evening that it is not negotiating with Paytm to acquire its wallet business, quashing "speculative" media reports as the Noida-headquartered firm scrambles to put out a fire from the central bank's clampdown last week. The Hindu Businessline reported over the weekend that Paytm and Jio Financial Services have been engaging for months for a deal, something that escalated after the Indian central bank widened its crackdown on Paytm's Payments Bank, the unit that processes transactions for financial services giant Paytm. Shares of Jio Financial Services jumped more than 15% on local exchanges Monday on the speculative reports.
The 2024 GMC Acadia drops two lower trims, the entry-level price starting at $43,995. That's $5,800 more than the former base model, the 2023 Acadia SLE.
Hopes now rest on a jam-packed week of corporate earnings to keep the rally alive.
The second-generation Hyundai Kona, new for 2024, has 25.5 cubic-feet of cargo space, which is considerably more than before. We test put it to the test.
One early adopter found out the hard way that law enforcement doesn't take kindly to super distracted driving.
Snapchat maker Snap is the latest tech company to conduct layoffs with its newly announced plans for a 10% workforce reduction, the company said on Monday. The layoffs would impact roughly 500-plus employees, based on headcount figures Snap released in November 2023, when it saw small-scale layoffs of its then north of 5,000 employees. The layoffs were announced in an SEC filing, where Snap explained the move was necessary to support its further growth.
Rivian will reveal its next-generation vehicle -- a smaller, cheaper electric SUV known as R2 -- on March 7, the company announced Monday morning. There's little other detail about the event, though it's expected to be held in Laguna Beach, California, as the company recently filed paperwork for an event there under the title "RIVIAN R2 LAUNCH." The R2 is a big opportunity for Rivian.
Microsoft is teaming up with media website Semafor on a new project that uses ChatGPT to aid in the creation of news stories.
The Oversight Board, the external advisory group that Meta created to review its moderation decisions on Facebook and Instagram, issued a decision on Monday concerning a doctored seven-second video of President Biden that made the rounds on social media last year. The original video showed the president accompanying his granddaughter Natalie Biden to cast her ballot during early voting in the 2022 midterm elections. In the video, President Biden pins an “I Voted” sticker on his granddaughter and kisses her on the cheek.
Samsung Electronics executive chairman Jay Y. Lee has been declared not guilty on the charge of stock price manipulation and accounting fraud related to the merger of Samsung affiliates in 2015, a South Korean Court ruled on Monday. In the November hearing, prosecutors had called for Lee to be in jail for five years and a fine of 500 million KRW ($375,000) over charges of violating the Capital Markets Act -- accounting fraud and stock manipulation connected to an $8 billion merger of Samsung affiliates in 2015. The South Korean prosecutors alleged the merger helped Lee secure his control of the Korean tech giant.
Shares of Paytm plunged 10% on Monday, the third consecutive session of declines, touching an all-time low of 438.35 Indian rupees (or $5.28) after the RBI's clampdown last week looks to have had a more extensive impact than previously anticipated. The trading was halted after Paytm's shares fell 10%, the artificial limit put on its daily trade by the local exchanges. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week widened its curbs on Paytm’s Payments Bank, which processes transactions for Paytm, barring it from offering many banking services, including accepting fresh deposits and credit transactions across its services.