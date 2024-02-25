The car finance ‘loophole’ that could save you thousands

An overwhelming majority of new cars are bought via a finance deal, yet millions of customers are unaware of a little-known hack that can beat salesmen at their own game.

The trick, which is all above board thanks to the Consumer Credit Act, can shave thousands off the purchase price of a shiny new car.

It involves customers purposely taking on a finance deal, such as a personal contract purchase (PCP) or hire purchase agreement (HP), cancelling within a 14-day cooling off period and paying all they owe in a lump sum.

In doing so, you can still reap the rewards of the sweeteners likely chucked in by car dealers keen to get a sale agreed on finance rather than cash.

Here, Telegraph Money delves into the car finance hack dealers don’t want you to know about.

How the 14-day cooling off period can save you big-time

If you’ve got sufficient funds, buying a new car with cash seems like the indisputable best option as it prevents you from having to pay the sky-high interest rates that can come with borrowing.

Yet in being a cash buyer, you might struggle to negotiate a healthy discount compared to those taking out a car finance package.

This is because, in an effort to encourage customers to buy a car via finance, it’s common for dealers to offer a deposit contribution, which could be a few thousand pounds.

“Rather than giving you a discount on the actual price of the car, they’ll give you a contribution towards your deposit,” Stuart Masson, of The Car Expert, said. “If you’re paying cash you wouldn’t be eligible for that incentive.”

Customers can then agree to the car finance deal, sign on the dotted line and earn the immediate discount, thanks to deposit contribution.

In signing the contract you commit to paying back the loan and its interest through a series of monthly installments.

Yet – just like with most other credit agreements, such as buying a sofa or fridge – the credit agreement comes with a 14-day cooling off period, during which you can withdraw from the contract and pay everything you owe upfront.

In cancelling the finance agreement and paying up, it’s easy to imagine that the deposit contribution would be waived. But this – as confirmed by the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA) – isn’t the case, and the customer “won’t have anything to pay back if they cancel the finance”.

Mr Masson said: “In theory, if you take that finance deal and then walk away in the cooling off period by paying it all off, you’ve technically saved £3,000.”

‘I had full intention of cancelling, it’s in everyone’s rights to do it’

One buyer to recently make use of the quirk was Telegraph reader and BMW driver Chun, who purchased a 440i Gran Coupe on finance two months ago.

“I saved around £2,500 by taking on a PCP deal but withdrawing within the cooling off period,” he said. “I can’t even remember what the loan length was as I had no intention of paying 13.9pc interest set by BMW and lining the pockets of others.

“They offered a deposit contribution of around £2,500, so I took it and then cancelled on the fourth day by calling up BMW Finance. It’s very simple.

“I paid everything off with money I had saved in an Isa, and the only extra I had to pay was £22, which was the four days’ worth of interest. There were no admin fees.”

Chun, who said he is “flabbergasted” that more people aren’t aware of the trick, has made use of the hack on multiple occasions when buying a new car.

“If you wait until the 15th day the interest will have increased a lot as it is front-loaded,” he said.

“So you want to make sure you cancel in the 14-day cooling off period, rather than settle at any point after that. Settling will mean you have to pay a lot more.”

As well as benefiting from keeping the deposit contribution, a customer withdrawing in the 14-day window can also keep any add-ons a dealer may have thrown into the package, such as free servicing or extended warranty.

Recommended

The true cost of car finance – and how to avoid the nasty traps

Read more

Can you legally exit car finance immediately and keep a bonus?

The rights are enshrined in the Consumer Credit Act, allowing you to cancel a credit agreement within 14 days without giving a reason. You can also exit an agreement immediately.

Mr Masson said: “You can absolutely do it. It’s your right to be able to do it, and car financers know this so they can’t complain or penalise you for exercising your legal right of withdrawing during the cooling off period.

“They know the vast majority of people are not going to do it, because most are financing a car because they don’t have enough money to buy it.”

Once notification to withdraw has been requested it will be processed immediately, and you must pay up all that you owe within 30 days. You cannot then change your mind and reverse your decision.

Manufacturer-backed financers are more likely to offer deposit contributions - Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

The FLA has confirmed that the customer will not have to pay back the deposit contribution.

A spokesman said: “The technicality is that, with HP and PCP, the finance company is buying the car from the seller and hiring it to the customer for the duration of the agreement.

“So the deposit contribution from the manufacturer is paid to and kept by the dealer or, if the seller is the manufacturer, it amounts to a corresponding reduction in the sale price.

“The contribution isn’t paid to the customer, so they won’t have anything to pay back if they cancel the finance.”

Mr Masson said manufacturer-backed financers, such as BMW Finance, are more likely to offer deposit contributions.

What you should be aware of

“You’ve got to make sure you have the money available to pay for the car in a lump sum as cancelling the finance doesn’t cancel the car purchase,” Mr Masson said.

“As long as you’re doing it as a means of getting a discount on the finance and then cancelling the finance, that’s fine.”

Purchasers taking out credit totalling more than £60,250 will not be covered by the Consumer Credit Act’s 14-day cooling off period.

What’s more, consumer expert Martyn James said buyers need to be careful to watch out for car financers closing the loophole in the car purchase contract.

“Some contracts might state in a clause that you have to stick to the finance agreement for a certain amount of time in order to get the benefits, so if you’re thinking of doing this, you really need to scrutinise the contract,” he said.

“The risk is, the dealership isn’t going to give you a copy of the contract in advance, so unless you’ve been tipped off with a nudge and a wink, you could be stung.

“You could sign up but then find you’ve got to keep to the finance agreement for six months or a year minimum in order to get the price reduction.

“I’d say this is for the pros who know what they’re doing, rather than the casual buyer.”

Recommended

Is a ‘personal contract purchase’ still the best way to buy a car?

Read more

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.