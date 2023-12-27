Car fire blocking eastbound traffic at Caldecott Tunnel

(KRON) — People driving eastbound through the Caldecott Tunnel Tuesday afternoon should expect delays, Caltrans said. The left tunnel is blocked due to a car fire.

The fire was reported by California Highway Patrol at 4:45 p.m. According to CHP’s traffic log, the car is fully engulfed.

Freeway cameras showed eastbound traffic on CA-24 backed up in front of the tunnel. There is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen, and drivers are encouraged to find other routes.

