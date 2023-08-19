Car fire caused smoke condition at Lincoln Tunnel, stranding drivers

TechCrunch

Consumer interest in Cruise and Waymo's competing robotaxi services surged following a vote last week by the California Public Utilities Commission that allowed the two companies to expand and charge for their driverless car operations in San Francisco. Estimates from app intelligence provider data.ai showed 15,400 downloads of the Waymo One app in the five days following the August 10 vote — up 67% from the 9,200 downloads in the week prior. The Cruise app was downloaded by first-time users 8,300 times — a 77% increase — over the same five-day time frame.