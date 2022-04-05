Car fire damages Dirty Dog Car Wash in Goshen Township

A man whose car caught on fire pulled into the Dirty Dog Car Wash, causing the building to catch fire early Monday, according to a report from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office. The fire at 1825 E. High Ave. in Goshen Township was reported at 12:13 a.m. Monday.

The Akron motorist told a deputy sheriff that when his vehicle started smoking, he pulled into the car wash to try to extinguish the fire. The fire reportedly spread quickly and caught the building on fire. New Philadelphia and Dover firefighters extinguished the fire.

Foul play was not expected at the time of the complaint.

On Monday, a woman from the 7000 block of McKee Road NE, Mineral City, told a deputy that her room had been ransacked and all of her personal documents were spread out.

A resident of the 1000 block of E. High Avenue, New Philadelphia, told police Sunday that someone shot a BB through the front window of their house.

Two vehicles were reported on Monday to have been stolen from D & M Auto Body, 325 W. Third St., Dover, according to police.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Car wash catches fire from burning vehicle