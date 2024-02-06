Car fire shuts down I-95 bridge in Portsmouth, snarling traffic. Four people escape.

PORTSMOUTH — Four people escaped from a car that burst into flames on the high-level Piscataqua River Bridge Tuesday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police.

All four northbound lanes on the Interstate 95 bridge connecting Portsmouth to Kittery, Maine were closed for roughly 90 minutes as emergency responders worked to extinguish the fire. The incident occurred on the Granite State side of the highway.

No one was injured, officials said. The bridge closure caused major delays in the local morning commute.

State police and fire crews from Portsmouth were alerted to the incident around 8 a.m., according to state police. Portsmouth Fire Chief Bill McQuillen said the incident was originally reported as a motor vehicle accident, though responders found a 2007 GMC Acadia had a mechanical failure and died in the center lane heading north, quickly catching fire.

State police labeled the car’s failure as “catastrophic” in a news release. The fire destroyed the vehicle.

“All four lanes of the Interstate were closed for approximately one and a half hours while emergency personnel worked to make the roadway safe and passable,” state police wrote.

According to McQuillen, the incident occurred just beyond the Exit 7 ramp.

“(The New Hampshire Department of Transportation) came up, they cleaned up the scene and sent a bridge evaluator to evaluate the roadway and surface,” he said.

Police and fire crews from Portsmouth and Kittery responded alongside New Hampshire State Police. Dana’s Towing assisted in removing the burnt car from the bridge.

