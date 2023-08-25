Car fleeing police crashes into Fishers home, injuring person inside

One person was hurt after a car that was fleeing police crashed into a Fishers home Thursday night, according to officials.

The occupant of the home was taken to a hospital, while the driver of the vehicle fled on foot. Investigators were still looking for the driver Friday afternoon, according to the Fishers Police Department.

An officer tried to stop the black Kia near East 116th Street and Allisonville Road after the driver ran a red light. The vehicle also had a fictitious license plate, according to police.

Fishers Fire and Emergency Services technical rescue team respond to a home in the 11100 block of Easy Street about 11:34 p.m. Aug. 24, 2023 after a police pursuit ended with a vehicle crashing into the house. One person inside was injured and taken to the hospital.

The Kia initially stopped, then fled as the officer approached. The driver turned off the vehicle's lights and turned into a neighborhood near Easy Street and Allisonville Road then the officer lost sight of it.

A few minutes later, occupants of a house in the 11100 block of Easy Street — about a mile from the traffic stop —called 911 to report the vehicle had crashed into their home.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to police.

