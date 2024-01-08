Car flies through air, lands on roof of house in crash that traps 4, TN rescuers say

A car carrying five people went airborne and crashed into the roof of a Tennessee home, rescuers said.

One person was able to escape, but four were trapped, Giles County Fire & Rescue said in a news release.

Volunteer firefighters received a call Jan. 3 reporting “a vehicle on a roof” resulting from a crash that snapped an electric pole and took down power lines in Pulaski.

The car ended up nose-down against the home with the rear of the car resting on the roof, photos show.

All the occupants in the car were teens, WSMV reported.

First responders cut four teens out of the car, and they were taken to a hospital for treatment. Giles County authorities said everyone survived the accident.

McClatchy News reached out to Giles County Fire & Rescue and the Pulaski Police Department for more information on Jan. 8 and was awaiting a response.

Speed may have contributed to the accident, authorities told WTVF. Many people marveled that the crash wasn’t deadly.

Bill Myers with Giles County Emergency Management Services told the outlet the first responders helped get everyone out safely.

“They took care of the live electric lines and secured the pole broken over the vehicle that was involved,” Myers said. “None of that outcome would’ve been the same without everyone playing that role.”

Pulaski is in southern Tennessee near the Alabama border, about 75 miles south of Nashville.

Car sails off 50-foot slope, traps 2 upside down on railroad tracks, Virginia cops say

Family finds accused drunk driver in bed and deadly car wreck in yard, Texas cops say

19-year-old dies in crash that hurls engine block into home’s second story, MA cops say

Crash leaves 71-year-old woman and dog dangling over sheer cliff, Hawaii rescuers say