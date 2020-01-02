Car flies off seaside cliff in California — and then vanishes, dashcam video shows

Authorities in Northern California released dash camera footage that apparently captures the moment an SUV drove off a seaside cliff before vanishing this week.

A witness reported that the car had driven off the road and plunged over the cliff Monday morning, near Gray Whale State Cove Beach along Highway 1 between Pacifica and Montara, according to Cal Fire officials in San Mateo County.

“Tire tracks were found,” Cal Fire officials said on Twitter on Monday, sharing photos showing search crews combing Pacific Ocean waters for traces of the vehicle reported missing. “Car parts found in water, unclear if the parts connected to this incident.”

In an Instagram post, the San Mateo County Fire Department said Monday that the witness “reported a dark vehicle speeding” over the edge of the cliff around 11 a.m. Photos released by Cal Fire showed search crews on foot, boat, jet ski and in a helicopter.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department forwarded questions to California Highway Patrol on Thursday afternoon, but local TV station KPIX and the San Jose Mercury News published video midweek that purportedly showed the incident as captured on a dash camera.

The Mercury News reports that “the video, released by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, shows a dark SUV speeding along the shoulder before driving off the cliff without appearing to slow down. The car is momentarily airborne before it disappears from the frame.”

Witness reports car ‘speeding’ off cliff, rescuers hunt for clues, Cal Fire says

According to KPIX, a vehicle “believed to be a green Lexus is seen missing a sharp turn, going full speed over the edge” in the clip.

“The Coast Guard is asking if anyone knows of the person who might have been in a green Lexus vehicle that is overdue, or they’re not sure where they are, please give the Coast Guard a call,” Coast Guard Lt. Toni Pehrson said, per KPIX.

Crews spent Monday afternoon “looking for any survivors or other evidence in the 30- to 40-foot-deep waters near the cliff,” the San Jose Mercury News reported.

“You have to keep in mind that this happens periodically, so they do find car debris when they go out searching for something like this,” said Cecile Juliette, a spokesperson for the San Mateo County Fire Department, according to the Mercury News. “Once a car goes over the cliff into the water, they might never find anything even if it did happen.”

Search crews called off rescue efforts Monday because of high surf advisories in the area, with CHP spokesman Bert Diaz saying that “conditions are just too dangerous for them to continue a search,” per the Mercury News.

“They said he was a credible witness,” Juliette said of the person who reported the car going off the cliff, according to KPIX.

