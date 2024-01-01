Car found abandoned in Montgomery County in a lake

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Fire and EMS said a car was found partially submerged in Lake Whetstone Monday morning.

Fire officials said a car was found “partially in water” in the 18700 block of Montgomery Village Ave. near Lake Shore Dr.

Fire and EMS said they found what appeared to be three sets of footprints leaving the vehicle.

No injuries were reported







