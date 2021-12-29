Car found with bullet holes in Dayton after people shooting from vehicles reported

Dec. 29—A silver car was found with multiple bullet holes shortly after 911 dispatchers received reports of people shooting at each other from vehicles in Dayton Wednesday morning.

The car was abandoned in the 1500 block of West Grand Avenue, according to police. The back driver side window was shot out and there were two bullet holes in the front driver side window. The car had crashed into the back of a white SUV.

Around 8:52 a.m., dispatchers received a report of people in vehicles shooting at each other in the 1200 block of Rosedale Drive, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

No injuries have been reported and no suspects have been identified at this time.

