Car goes into canal following shooting in south Modesto. Driver is taken to hospital

The driver of a car was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting and crash Tuesday in the area of Hatch and Crows Landing roads, a Stanislaus County sheriff’s spokesman said.

Deputies were dispatched to the area at 1:15 p.m. on a report a vehicle had gone into a canal after a shooting, said Sgt. Erich Layton.

Deputies responding to the call found the sedan in a dry canal off Hatch Road. The victim was pulled from the vehicle. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Authorities said the driver of the car was traveling on Hatch Road before the shooting, which caused the car to veer off the road and go into the canal. Detectives were trying to piece together details of what happened.

Layton said later in the afternoon that he didn’t yet know whether the driver’s injuries were primarily from the crash or gunfire, or even if he’d had been struck by gunfire.

Authorities closed a section of Hatch Road between Dallas Street and Crystal Avenue, as detectives investigate the incident.

The Sheriff’s Department expects the section of Hatch Road will be shut down for several hours.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the incident to call Detective D. Gonzalez at 209-595-8686.