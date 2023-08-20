Car going the wrong way on I-20 overnight led to a deadly head-on crash, SC cops say

One person was killed and another was injured early Sunday morning in a head-on crash in Lexington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 2 a.m. on Interstate 20, said Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.

A 2015 Nissan sedan driven by a Georgia resident was heading east on the westbound lanes of I-20, according to Ridgeway. At the 53 mile marker, the car collided with an oncoming Chevrolet SUV that a Lexington resident was driving west, Ridgeway said.

The Nissan driver died at the scene, according to Ridgeway.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the Georgia resident.

Ridgeway said the Chevy driver was hurt and taken to Lexington Medical Center, and no other injuries were reported. Further information on the Lexington resident’s condition was not available.

There was no word if either of the drivers were wearing seat belts.

Information about why the Nissan was driving in the wrong direction on the westbound lanes of I-20 was not available, but the crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

All of the westbound lanes on I-20 were temporarily blocked, and the scene wasn’t cleared until about 4:30 a.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

There was a separate fatal collision in Lexington County on Saturday afternoon, when two vehicles collided in the Pelion area, according to Ridgeway. A passenger in one of the vehicles died, while both drivers were hospitalized, Ridgeway said.

Through Wednesday, 624 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,091 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 27 people have died in Lexington County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. Last year, 43 deaths were reported in the county, DPS reported.