Are some car headlights too bright? Can you get a ticket for that in NC? Here’s the law

Bright headlights can be useful while driving on rural roads, but they can also be an annoyance to other drivers.

Headlights are often brighter on newer vehicles due to updated technology.

Many newer vehicles are equipped with LED headlights. LED headlights became popular in the 2010s because they last longer and are more energy efficient than lights used on older vehicles, The New York Times reported.

But the glow on LED headlights can be excessively bright and cause glare for oncoming drivers. Some vehicles have even been recalled for headlights that are too bright, the Associated Press reported.

Luckily, North Carolina has laws that prevent drivers from being blinded on the road.

Here’s what to know about the state’s headlight laws.

Headlight laws in NC

According to North Carolina law, headlights must be bright enough for you to see 200 feet in front of your vehicle, but it’s illegal to blind other drivers who are within 500 feet of you on the road.

Drivers are permitted to dim their headlights on highways when passing another vehicle, according to the law.

The most common charge related to headlights is failing to dim them when approaching another vehicle, which mostly occurs in rural areas, a spokesperson for N.C. State Highway Patrol told The Charlotte Observer in an email.

The penalty for failure to dim headlights is a fine of $50 plus court costs, the spokesperson said.

When are NC drivers required to use headlights?

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, drivers must use headlights:

From sunset to sunrise

When light conditions restrict visibility to 400 feet or less

When using windshield wipers during inclement weather

How to avoid headlight glare

If you encounter bright headlights on the road, here are some ways you can reduce the glare, according to Car Parts, an online resource for automotive maintenance information:

Don’t look directly at the lights

Wear protective eyewear, like nighttime driving glasses

Make sure your windshield and mirrors are clean

Remove dirt from your wiper blades

Use the night setting on your rearview mirror

Rest during long drives if your eyes start to feel fatigued