Car hits 15-year-old trying to avoid sprinkler on her way to school, Michigan cops say

A 15-year-old girl was walking to a Michigan high school when she and two other girls stepped onto the edge of a road to avoid a running sprinkler, according to local news reports.

While on the road, walking east, the teenager was struck by an eastbound car, according to a news release from the Portage Department of Public Safety.

Officers and first responders were called to the crash at about 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21.

An ambulance took the girl to a hospital with a non-life-threatening leg injury, police said.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing, but police said speed was a factor in the collision.

The 52-year-old Kalamazoo resident who was driving the car is cooperating with the investigation, FOX17 reported.

Authorities said the three girls were walking on the sidewalk to Loy Norrix High School before stepping into the road, WWMT reported.

