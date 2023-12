A car hit a barn and a parked car after it drove off the roadway early Saturday morning.

An official from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office told News Center 7 that the car clipped the front side of a barn at 4233 Crane Rd before clipping a parked car.

The driver was taken to the hospital with some minor scrapes. No other injuries were reported.

