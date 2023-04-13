Car hits child, sends him flying, before driver speeds off, California video shows

A hit-and-run crash in Santa Ana sent a child flying through the air, California security video shows.

The child was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries after the collision at 1:36 p.m. March 29, the Santa Ana Police Department said in a news release.

Video posted with the release to Instagram shows two boys walking down a residential street before trying to dash across.

A black Cadillac DeVille hits one of the kids, flipping him through the air over the car, the video shows. The Cadillac slows down slightly then speeds away.

The boy’s familiy told KABC the 11-year-old and a friend were walking home when they were startled by a barking dog and ran into the street.

The crash took place on the 700 block of South Birch Street, police said.

Police are seeking the Cadillac, an early 2000s model with tinted windows, chrome rims and chrome metal trim, and driver, the release said.

They ask anyone with information to call 714-245-8228 or email sguzman@santa-ana.org.

Santa Ana is a city of 310,000 people about 35 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

