Car hits cruiser during traffic stop, deputies search for suspects in Jefferson Twp.

A cruiser was hit while a car attempted to run from a traffic stop in Jefferson Township Tuesday evening.

Just before 9 p.m., a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy was attempting a traffic stop in the 800 block of Calumet Lane for a Cadillac whose rear lights were out.

The Cadillac pulled into the driveway and stopped.

The driver then put the car in reverse and rammed the front of the deputy’s cruiser.

The car then got stuck on a concrete table that was in the front yard of the house.

Two people then ran from the Cadillac.

Another person in the car was taken into custody and detained for questioning.

A K-9 team was used to try and track the two who ran from the car but were unsuccessful.

A medic was requested to the scene and the deputy was evaluated and released, according to deputies on the scene.

The two suspects remain at large, according to deputies.

We will update this story as we learn more.