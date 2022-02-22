Car hits front porch of Dover house

A car hit a house in the 700 block of East Avenue in Dover early Monday afternoon. The force of the crash moved the front porch, but the home's foundation was believed to be unaffected, according to police.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff's office took a report on Sunday afternoon about a stolen truck being found at Chestnut Ridge Road NW and Kaylor Road south of Beach City. It had been stolen in Beach CIty.

A truck was reported on Monday evening to have been stolen from Rehydro, 8741 U.S. Route 250, in the Dennison area, according to a report from the sheriff's office.

A man from Dog Road SW in the Newcomerstown told a deputy Monday that his former fiance used his debit card to pick up prescriptions.

A West Virginia man told Dover police Monday that money was being taken from his mother's account through fraudulent checks.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Stolen truck found, another one stolen, car hits porch