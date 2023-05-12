Car hits house during River Oaks and Sansom Park police chase; 1 arrested, 3 hospitalized

One person was arrested and three people were taken to a hospital after crashing during a police chase that started in River Oaks on Thursday, according to the River Oaks Police Department.

Sansom Park police officers were told that River Oaks officers were involved in a pursuit on Roberts Cut-Off Road early Thursday morning.

The pursuit “quickly” went through the city limits of Sansom Park, police said.

Shortly after, the suspect vehicle crashed into a mailbox and hit a house on Roberts Cut-Off Road.

Sansom Park officers went to the scene to help River Oaks officers. When officers arrived, they found four people in the suspect vehicle, with one trapped inside.

The River Oaks Fire Department and MedStar responded to the scene of a house that was hit by a car during a police chase early Thursday morning.

The Sansom Park Fire Department and MedStar also arrived at the scene and quickly freed the driver from the vehicle.

Three of the four passengers in the suspect car were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One passenger who did not have any injuries was taken into the custody of the River Oaks Police Department.

No other people or officers were injured during this incident.

Applicable charges are being filed through the River Oaks Police Department.