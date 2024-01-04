Car hits multiple homes in Hopkinton before crashing down the street

Several homes in Hopkinton were damaged after a driver hit them before continuing down the road and crashing Thursday night.

The driver hit two homes on Grove Street before it sped off and crashed on the intersection of Main Street and Pleasant Street.

At least one of the homes was severely damaged because a load-bearing wall was taken out. The home was unoccupied at the time and the family living there will spend the night elsewhere.

Hopkinton Fire Chief Gary Dougherty said that due to this weekend’s encroaching nor’easter, he was worried about the homes sustaining severe damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

