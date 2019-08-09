Car Insurance: Are You Covered?

Auto insurance comes in many forms: liability coverage, collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, gap insurance and more. Do you know the protections each provide for you and your car? Take our eight-question quiz about auto insurance to find out.

1: I lent my car to my roommate. She rear-ended another vehicle, and crumpled its bumper. Thankfully no one was hurt and my roommate says her insurance will cover it, so I won't have any costs.

True False

The correct answer is B. False

Insurance runs with the car, generally, so your coverage is in play. Your liability insurance will pay for the other car's damage, and your collision insurance -- if you have it -- could cover damage to your car. Your rates will likely rise in the future. Your roommate can't simply choose to put her insurer on the hook; it won't accept the claim. But there's nothing stopping her from paying for the damage, whether it's the whole cost of repairs (so you don't have to file with your insurer), your deductible, or maybe a rental car.

2: Last night my car was sideswiped by someone driving a stolen car. The car's actual owner will cover my damages, right?

True False

The correct answer is B. False

Although we just said that insurance generally "runs with the car," theft is an exclusion, unless the stolen car's owner did something truly boneheaded, such as leaving the keys in the car. Your uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage (if you have it) could cover your costs if you sustained injuries. If you also have uninsured property damage coverage, that could pay for your car's repairs. Or you could try collecting from the thief. But good luck with that.

3: I hit a deer and crumpled my headlight bucket and fender. I don't have any collision coverage on the vehicle since it's an old heap. Will my comprehensive insurance cover me instead?

Yes No

The correct answer is A. Yes

Hitting a fence, say, would be your fault and the sort of thing only collision would cover. But hitting an animal, wild or domestic, is actually one of the "nonaccident" events that comprehensive insurance covers. Theft, vandalism, storms and natural disasters are also included under this coverage.

4: A bicyclist hit my car while I was waiting at a stoplight and dented my fender. She doesn't own a car or have any kind of car insurance. Can I still file a claim against her?

Yes No

The correct answer is A. Yes

Her homeowners or renters insurance policy could provide coverage for damage she caused with her bicycle. Get her ID, and file a police report if you can. Your insurance company can help you file a claim.

5: I'm leasing a car for the first time. The dealer is telling me I have to get something called gap insurance. I have collision coverage for all my cars. That's enough, right?

Yes No

The correct answer is B. No

Gap insurance -- which bridges the "gap" between the depreciated value your collision insurance would pay you for a totaled car and what replacing it would actually cost -- is a must on a lease. But you might not have to buy it from the dealer (where it's often called the "gap waiver"). Check with your auto insurance company; it may be cheaper to get it from them.

6: I booked my car rental with a credit card. I already have liability, collision and comprehensive car insurance. So I won't owe anything if I were to damage the car.

True False

The correct answer is B. False

Although we generally advise people to turn down the extra insurance that rental agencies love to pitch (because they already have coverage through cards and such), it's not a 100% guarantee that you won't owe anything. In case of an accident, your primary insurance will come into play first, and credit card coverage will pick up what's left. But some extra charges could fall through the cracks, including towing and administrative and "loss of use" fees -- the money the rental company forfeits by having the damaged car in the shop instead of out on the road. Purchasing the collision damage waiver, or CDW, (sometimes called the loss damage waiver, or LDW) will ensure that you don't have to pay out of pocket. How much is at stake? Usually a few hundred dollars. LDW can cost $20 to $30 a day. So it's your call.

7: My daughter is going off to college across the country. She won't have a car. She'll only need to borrow my car when she's home on break. Can I drop her from my policy?