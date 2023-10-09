Car insurance hidden fees face crackdown under Labour plan for drivers to rival Rishi

Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh - Ian Forsyth/Getty Images Europe

Labour will on Tuesday unveil plans for a major crackdown on rip-off car insurance and sky-high petrol prices if Sir Keir Starmer wins the next election.

Louise Haigh, the shadow transport secretary, will set out the party’s plan for drivers as it looks to win over the crucial motorist vote from the Tories.

She will pledge to review the “unfair” hidden fees used by insurers to jack up premiums and to set up a watchdog to drive down the cost of fuel at the pump.

Her remarks will come after Labour committed to reimposing the 2030 ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars that has been postponed by Rishi Sunak.

Ms Haigh will use her conference speech in Liverpool to accuse the Prime Minister of “parroting bizarre conspiracy theories” rather than helping drivers.

She will commit to fast-tracking road upgrades by ripping up unnecessary planning rules and introducing targets for the installation of electric car charging points.

And she will unveil a new five-point plan for motorists which she will say would save drivers up to £685 a year on insurance and fuel.

Ms Haigh will also take the fight to the Tories by accusing Mr Sunak and his top team of peddling conspiracy theories with their opposition to 15-minute cities.

“Last week the Conservatives exposed just how out of touch they are with the reality facing drivers up and down the country,” Ms Haigh said ahead of the speech.

“Instead of supporting drivers through the cost of living crisis, Rishi Sunak was reduced to parroting bizarre conspiracy theories. It is clear he has nothing left in the tank.

PumpWatch

“Labour will tackle the real concerns of drivers with a laser-like focus on the cost of living.

“Labour’s plan means action on unfair petrol and car insurance costs, removing barriers so infrastructure improvements are actually delivered, reducing the traffic clogging up our roads and boosting the charge-point rollout.”

Under her plan a watchdog would be set up “as soon as possible” to monitor fuel prices, naming and shaming those companies that overcharge motorists.

Ms Haigh said the scheme, which is similar to the PumpWatch proposal supported by the Government, would save drivers up to £47 a year,

She also plans to consult on ways to “crack down on unfair practices from insurers” after premiums soared by well above inflation in recent years.

This would include looking at new measures to force providers to be more transparent about auto-renewals of policies and the hidden fees they charge.

Labour would also consider extending the 14-day penalty free cancellation period for car insurance and ordering a crackdown on those firms with low pay-out rates for claims.

Ms Haigh would separately instruct the Competition and Markets Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority to investigate why insurance costs have risen so sharply.

