Car insurance premiums hit record high

Car insurance premiums have hit a record high due to the soaring cost of labour, replacement parts and energy bills.

British motorists paid an average premium of £511 for private comprehensive motor insurance between April and June of this year, up 21pc compared to the same period in 2022, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

Motorists renewing their cover typically paid £471 for their car insurance during this time – a rise of £36 on the previous quarter – while the average price of a new policy was up £21 to £566.

Average premiums are now at their highest levels since records began in 2012, the trade body said. The ABI gathered data on seven million policies sold in the second quarter of this year, and 28 million over the past 12 months.

This dramatic increase in prices reflects the “sustained cost pressures” facing insurers – who paid out £2.4bn in motor insurance claims in the first three months of 2023 – with vehicle repair costs surging 33pc over the year to £1.5bn, the highest figure since the ABI started collecting this data in 2013.

One insurer saw labour rates jump 40pc between June 2022 and January 2023, according to the ABI. Meanwhile, the cost of replacement parts for many popular cars have risen by as much as a fifth over the past year.

Rules introduced by the Financial Conduct Authority in January 2022 ensure that customers renewing their motor or home insurance do not pay a higher price than new customers for the equivalent policy bought through the same insurer, broker, or price comparison website. However, these rules do not cap the level of premium customers pay.

Jenny Ross, of the consumer association Which?, said: “Car insurance premiums reaching record highs comes at the worst possible time for consumers already battling cost pressures in a number of other areas, and motorists may be wondering whether insurers passing on increased costs is justified at this time.

“The Financial Conduct Authority’s new Consumer Duty will mean that insurers need to be able to demonstrate the products they are selling offer fair value. If they can’t justify them, they should face action from the regulator.”

Mervyn Skeet, of the ABI, said: “These continue to be tough times for many motorists and motor insurers alike. With many families facing higher cost of living bills, no one wants to see the cost of their motor insurance rise. Insurers remain determined to ensure that motor insurance remains as competitively priced as possible, but this has become increasingly challenging, given the continued rising costs that they are facing.

“We would urge anyone concerned about being able to afford their insurance to speak to their motor insurer to see what options might be available. And despite cost pressures, it can still pay to shop around to get the policy that best meets your needs at the most competitive price.”

