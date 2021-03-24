Car, lawnmower collision leads to MCSO arrest

Mar. 23—CAMARGO — A vehicle collided with a lawnmower March 22 in the Camargo community, sending one person to the hospital.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, two witnesses, who were family members of the individual on the mower, followed the vehicle to Smokies gas station alongside Highway 45 Alternate, where they were able to keep the driver from leaving until law enforcement arrived.

MCSO deputies arrested the driver, Melvin Earl Holland, without incident and charged him with DUI — 2nd, leaving the scene of an accident, careless driving and driving on a suspended license.

The victim of the hit and run was treated and released from the hospital.