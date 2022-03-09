Car linked to missing woman found in Wethersfield marsh, police say

A car connected to a missing North Branford woman has been pulled from the marsh of Wethersfield Cove, police said.

Someone reported seeing the vehicle in a marshy area next to routes 5/15 about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Wethersfield police said. The car has been linked to Mary Herbert, 80, but the missing woman was not found during a search of the area.

The vehicle did not appear to have been involved in a crash, police said.

Anyone with information about Herbert, who is 5 feet 10, 140 pounds and has white hair and brown eyes, is asked to call Wethersfield police at 860-721-2901.

