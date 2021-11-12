A car with a man’s body inside was towed out of a Broward canal behind IHOP, police said

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Carli Teproff
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Miramar police officers looking for a missing person found a car submerged in a canal with a man’s body inside, the department said Thursday night.

The car was found just before 3 p.m. behind IHOP, 7990 Miramar Pkwy.

According to police, it appeared that car being in the canal was the result of a single-vehicle crash. The car was removed from the canal by a tow truck.

It was not clear how long the car had been in the water. Police did not identify the man Thursday night.

No other information was immediately available.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories