A car with a man’s body inside was towed out of a Broward canal behind IHOP, police said
Miramar police officers looking for a missing person found a car submerged in a canal with a man’s body inside, the department said Thursday night.
The car was found just before 3 p.m. behind IHOP, 7990 Miramar Pkwy.
According to police, it appeared that car being in the canal was the result of a single-vehicle crash. The car was removed from the canal by a tow truck.
It was not clear how long the car had been in the water. Police did not identify the man Thursday night.
No other information was immediately available.