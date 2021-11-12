A car with a man’s body inside was towed out of a Broward canal behind IHOP, police said

Miramar police officers looking for a missing person found a car submerged in a canal with a man’s body inside, the department said Thursday night.

The car was found just before 3 p.m. behind IHOP, 7990 Miramar Pkwy.

According to police, it appeared that car being in the canal was the result of a single-vehicle crash. The car was removed from the canal by a tow truck.

It was not clear how long the car had been in the water. Police did not identify the man Thursday night.

No other information was immediately available.