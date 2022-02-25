Car in Manchester fatal crash involved in criminal activity: cops

Feb. 25—MANCHESTER — Detectives from the State Police Major Crime Squad have joined local police in an investigation of a fatal accident on Interstate-384 in Manchester last week, after evidence found in the vehicle indicated the occupants were involved in criminal activity, including the theft of catalytic converters.

The accident occurred in the early morning hours of Feb. 19, when the vehicle was traveling east near Exit 2. State police don't know who was driving, but said the driver lost control and drove into the median, where the vehicle struck a tree and broke in half.

Among the debris at the scene, state police located several stolen catalytic converters, cutting tools, stolen license plates, and two stolen handguns.

Two men, Jorge Ruiz and Tajay Hunter, both 21, of Hartford, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A 16-year-old boy, Ramon Quinones, was pronounced dead at the scene.

— Matthew P. Knox

