A car owned by missing Robert Andrews, 34, of Spring Valley Lake, was spotted near the Mexico border nearly a week after he disappeared.

A Spring Valley Lake man’s vehicle was spotted near the Mexico border nearly a week after he was last seen in the High Desert.

Robert Andrews, 34, was last seen by his mother on Feb. 26 at his residence in the 12800 Block of Rain Shadow Road in SVL, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials reported.

He left his home in the early afternoon in a 2011 red, 4-door Toyota Venza, with a California license plate of 6PXC220.

His vehicle was last seen on traffic cameras near the Mexico border, but it is not clear if Andrews was inside the vehicle, authorities said.

Sheriff’s officials describe Andrews as 6-feet tall, 185 pounds, with red hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans, a camouflage hoodie and gray shoes with a red stripe.

No one close to Andrews has seen or heard from him and he did not show up for his scheduled shifts at work.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked by the Sheriff's Department to contact Deputy V. Stone at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Car of missing Spring Valley Lake man spotted near Mexico border