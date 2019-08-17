The car was moving when the woman fell onto I-95. Police want to know how it happened

After a night out at a popular Brickell bar, a woman fell out of a moving car on Interstate 95 near Little Haiti early Saturday, police say.

The Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade police are investigating the incident that occurred in the northbound lanes of 95 around 6 a.m.

According to reports, the woman was with a friend at Blue Martini in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

After they left, somehow the woman wound up on the roadway. She had been sitting in the rear seat of a black Honda Civic before falling onto the expressway while the car was moving.

“We believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor, but cannot confirm at this time,” FHP Lt. Alex Camacho told WPLG Local 10.

The woman was taken to Jackson Memorial in critical condition.

Troopers did not confirm if the woman was hit by another car when she was on the road or if her injuries were from the iniitial tumble out of the Honda, WSVN 7 reported.

Miami-Dade police arrested the Honda driver on a charge of giving a false report, WSVN reported.

Miami-Dade police referred inquiries to FHP.

Camacho hasn’t responded to the Miami Herald.

The investigation is ongoing.