Car stolen with child inside in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood, witnesses say

Police are investigating after a car was nearly stolen with a child inside in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood on Saturday, according to witnesses.

Officers were called to the incident around 4 p.m. A witness tells KIRO 7 that the car was parked at a baseball field near Third Avenue Northwest and Northwest 44th Street when they saw a man get into the car and try to drive off.

That witness says several people at the baseball field ran toward the car to try and stop the suspect.

Another witness tells KIRO 7 that he saw the child’s father jump into the car and stop the suspect. According to that witness, the suspect then ran away.

The child was recovered safely.

Witnesses say that several people then chased the man to a nearby Trader Joe’s on 14th Avenue Northwest where he was eventually taken into custody.

