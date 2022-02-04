Is your car one of Fresno’s most stolen vehicle models? Here’s what police say

Hondas, Toyotas and Chevrolet pickups are at the top of the list of stolen vehicles in Fresno, according to law enforcement officials.

Auto theft has been a major crime issue in the city for decades. Fresno drew national attention for the issue in the 1990s.

It’s still a big enough concern that there are two special units dedicated to cracking down on the crime: Career Criminal Auto Task Force, operated by the Fresno Police Department, and the Help Eliminate Auto Theft unit, run by the California Highway Patrol, Fresno County Sheriff and other smaller law enforcement departments.

The top vehicles taken in the city of Fresno are Chevrolet Silverados, Honda Accords and Civics, and Toyota Camrys, according to police spokeswoman Diana Trueba Vega.

Fresno sheriff spokesman Tony Botti said Civics and Accords are also at the top of their list, along with Silverados.

Theft of those vehicles in Fresno are in line with what’s stolen nationally, but according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, pickups in general are a sought-after commodity for thieves. The bureau’s list includes the Ford, GMC, and Dodge pickups.

Here is the complete list: