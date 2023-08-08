Car with only 3 tires reached speeds of 95 mph on I-95, Florida cops say

A high-speed chase on Interstate 95 took a surprising turn when deputies realized the car they were pursuing was missing one of its tires, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, and began after a witness called 911 to report the car, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies later discovered the 25-year-old driver was “quite intoxicated” during the pursuit, which covered 35 miles, officials say.

“Climbing into his little red Sonata, (the suspect) was cruising the streets at times in excess of 95 mph, driving so fast, that one of the tires came completely off his car,” the sheriff’s office said.

A photo released by the sheriff’s office shows the car was driving on one of its rims when stopped, and the rim was in the process of falling apart.

“Units ... found the violator, who much to their surprise was still driving like a madman, with his flashers on as he sped in and out of traffic with only one front tire.”

Dash cam video shows deputies got the driver to pull onto the shoulder of I-95, where he “rolled down his window and began to communicate” with obscene hand gestures.

The suspect exited the car — still using obscene hand gestures — after being told a taser might be used, officials said.

“(He) was quite intoxicated, was ultimately arrested for DUI, reckless driving, and resisting an officer without violence,” the sheriff’s office said. Bond was set at $1,500 bond.

A photo released by the sheriff’s office shows the car was driving on one of its rims when stopped, and the rim was in the process of falling apart.

The driver lives in Satellite Beach in Brevard County, jail records show.

Brevard County is about 30 miles east of Orlando.

Police dog jumps in baptismal pool while hunting accused church burglar, Florida cops say

Lightning bolt hits patrol car, putting Florida deputy in hospital, sheriff says

Door falls from the sky and lands on store in Florida, FAA says. Here’s what happened