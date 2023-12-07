Car over cliff halts traffic on Highway 1

(KRON) — Both lanes of Highway 1 are blocked after a car went over a cliff near Devil’s Slide, Caltrans said Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened just south of Linda Mar Boulevard in San Mateo County. Highway 1 is shut down just north of the Tom Lantos Tunnel.

There are injuries in the crash, according to 511.

Drivers are told to use alternate routes to avoid the area. The roadway is expected to be closed until 6 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

