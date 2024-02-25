Car overturns, driver killed in crash near SC Midlands road, Highway Patrol says

A car crashed after running off a Midlands road Saturday night and the driver was killed, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 9:25 p.m. in Orangeburg County, said Master Trooper Gary Miller.

A 2004 Honda Accord was driving north on Gemini Drive when it ran off the right side of the road near the intersection with Surfside Drive, according to Miller. The car flipped over in the crash and the driver died, Miller said.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the driver.

Miller said the driver was the only person in the car, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the driver was wearing a seat belt.

Information about what caused the car to veer off the road was not available. Miller did not say if the crash remains under investigation.

Through Thursday, 108 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least three people have died in Orangeburg County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 36 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.