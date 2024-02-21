Car overturns in single-car crash near Nichols, Horry County Fire Rescue says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Highway 917 and Highway 19 near Nichols as lanes of traffic are blocked due to a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a car overturning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

There were no reported injuries and no occupants have been located at this time, HCFR said.

Officials were dispatched to the crash at about 8:05 p.m. and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

