Car part thefts lead to 3 arrests

Oct. 19—COLUMBIA — Two men and a teenage girl have been arrested in connection with the theft of multiple catalytic converters on area vehicles.

The two male suspects will next appear in court next month while the female juvenile is expected to see a judge later this month.

On Oct. 14, Connecticut State Police responded to the area of 52 Route 66 in Columbia for the report of two males on private property cutting catalytic converters.

When they arrived in the area of Route 66 and 7- Eleven, the troopers noticed a car driving northbound on Edgarton Road approaching the intersection at Route 6 in Columbia.

The vehicle failed to negotiate a right curve and rolled over into an embankment that was off the roadway.

Troopers found it was a 17-year-old girl who was behind the wheel.

Police did not identify the female because of her age.

As a result of the incident, the teenage driver was transported to Windham Community Memorial Hospital via Columbia EMS ground for suspected minor injuries. The car was towed away from the scene by Center Motors.

The teenager was subsequently charged with possession of burglar tools, first-degree criminal mischief, third- degree larceny, interfering with an officer/ resisting arrest and first- degree reckless endangerment.

The teenage girl is set to appear in Superior Court Juvenile Matters in Willimantic Oct. 28.

Upon the trooper's arrival to 52 Route 66

THREE CHARGED, Page 4