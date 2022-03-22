Car peppered with gunshots in Northeast Rochester neighborhood overnight

Mar. 22—ROCHESTER — No injuries were reported in a shooting on Monday, March 21, 2022, in Northeast Rochester.

The Rochester Police Department responded to a call of multiple gunshots at 8:45 p.m. on the 500 block of Northern Hills Drive Northeast, according to Rochester police Sgt. Shamus Ryan. A 23-year-old Rochester man was found a short distance away in his vehicle, which had "numerous gunshot holes" in the driver's side door as well as a shattered driver's side window, Capt. Casey Moilanen said Tuesday morning.

Nine shell casings were found at the scene. None were believed to have hit any other property and no other victims were located.

When police spoke with the 23-year-old man, he told officer he was sitting in his car when someone shot at him. The man did not provide officers with a lot of detail but said he didn't know why anyone would be shooting at him, Moilanen said.

Police said it appeared that the man in fact was the intended target of the shooting, and they believe that there is no continuing threat to the general public.

The incident remains under investigation. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.