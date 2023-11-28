Car into pool update

TechCrunch

Elon Musk said that X, formerly Twitter, will start showing headlines in preview cards with URLs on the platform again after removing titles last month. In a post on X, Musk said in an upcoming update, the company will overlay the title in the upper portion of the image of a URL card. To get around this change, publishers started to write their own headlines on images and post the link separately or include the headline in the image of the generated preview card.